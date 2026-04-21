Pacific Northwest region hosts National Guard Bureau USPFO Workshop

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Monica C. Williams, executive director of acquisitions and head of contracting activity for the National Guard Bureau, addresses United States Property and Fiscal Officers and acquisitions professionals representing 54 states and territories during the National Guard Bureau USPFO Workshop in Seattle, Wash., April 7, 2026. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Adeline Witherspoon)