Monica C. Williams, executive director of acquisitions and head of contracting activity for the National Guard Bureau, addresses United States Property and Fiscal Officers and acquisitions professionals representing 54 states and territories during the National Guard Bureau USPFO Workshop in Seattle, Wash., April 7, 2026. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Adeline Witherspoon)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 05:43
|Photo ID:
|9637385
|VIRIN:
|260407-Z-YS961-1083
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Northwest region hosts National Guard Bureau USPFO Workshop [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacific Northwest region hosts National Guard Bureau USPFO Workshop
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