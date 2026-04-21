Pacific Northwest region hosts National Guard Bureau USPFO Workshop

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Adeline Witherspoon | Monica C. Williams, executive director of acquisitions and head of contracting activity for the National Guard Bureau, addresses United States Property and Fiscal Officers and acquisitions professionals representing 54 states and territories during the National Guard Bureau USPFO Workshop in Seattle, Wash., April 7, 2026. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Adeline Witherspoon) see less | View Image Page

SEATTLE – Senior leaders, contracting professionals, and United States Property and Fiscal Officers from 54 states and territories across the nation journeyed to the Pacific Northwest for the National Guard USPFO Workshop, held in Seattle, Wash., April 7 - 9, 2026.

The three-day event focused on strengthening acquisition oversight, improving fiscal accountability, and preparing the force for emerging policy and resource challenges.

These professional development workshops provide a rare opportunity for state-level USPFOs to interact with national-level experts, share best practices and address evolving requirements impacting National Guard financial management and contracting operations.

A central theme throughout the workshop was balancing mission requirements with ongoing resource constraints. Leaders emphasized the need for flexibility while continuing to pursue modernization efforts and organizational improvements.

“Challenges come and we’re going through resource constraints,” said Monica C. Williams, head of contracting activity for the National Guard Bureau. “There [are] still the priorities, but we have to be flexible.” Williams highlighted ongoing efforts to refine a regional contracting concept designed to improve efficiency and oversight across the force. While recent budget reductions have required adjustments, she reinforced confidence in the long-term value of the initiative.

“I really do feel like the regional scope concept, the juice is more than worth the squeeze,” Williams said. Ensuring compliance with federal acquisition law and policy remained a top priority throughout the workshop. Leaders reiterated the importance of maintaining strict adherence to statutory and regulatory requirements, particularly as units operate in complex and time-sensitive environments. Discussions also focused heavily on reducing unauthorized commitments (UACs), which continue to present risk across the enterprise. While trends show improvement, leaders stressed the importance of continued vigilance, training and communication with supported units.

Workshop sessions emphasized proactive engagement with customers, particularly in high-risk areas such as lodging and meals, where many UACs originate. Leaders encouraged contracting professionals to prioritize education and communication to prevent issues before they occur.

“Accountability is key, but training comes first,” Williams said. “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Another major focus area was the upcoming overhaul of the Federal Acquisition Regulation, described as one of the most significant changes in more than two decades. Leaders outlined plans to support the workforce through the transition with deliberate communication and expanded training opportunities.

The workshop also provided a venue for collaboration across states and territories, enabling participants to exchange lessons learned and identify innovative approaches to common challenges. Through breakout sessions and senior leader engagements, attendees examined ways to streamline processes, improve oversight and enhance support to warfighters.

“The chance for all USPFOs from across the Guard to come together for training was extremely valuable,” said U.S. Army Col. Matthew Cooper, USPFO, Washington National Guard. “We spent three days looking at how future changes in the Army and Air Guard will drive changes in personnel, structure, and processes in every Property and Fiscal Office across the National Guard and at the National Guard Bureau. The insights we gained will help each USPFO meet these changes and better support the training and readiness of Army and Air units across the country.”

As the National Guard continues to operate in an increasingly complex fiscal and operational environment, events like the USPFO Workshop are critical to ensuring the force remains ready, accountable, and postured for future missions.