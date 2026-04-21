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    Pacific Northwest region hosts National Guard Bureau USPFO Workshop [Image 5 of 8]

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    Pacific Northwest region hosts National Guard Bureau USPFO Workshop

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adeline Witherspoon      

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Monica C. Williams, executive director of acquisitions and head of contracting activity for the National Guard Bureau, addresses United States Property and Fiscal Officers and acquisitions professionals representing 54 states and territories during the National Guard Bureau USPFO Workshop in Seattle, Wash., April 7, 2026. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Adeline Witherspoon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 05:43
    Photo ID: 9637384
    VIRIN: 260407-Z-YS961-1061
    Resolution: 4914x3276
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Northwest region hosts National Guard Bureau USPFO Workshop [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pacific Northwest region hosts National Guard Bureau USPFO Workshop
    Pacific Northwest region hosts National Guard Bureau USPFO Workshop
    Pacific Northwest region hosts National Guard Bureau USPFO Workshop
    Pacific Northwest region hosts National Guard Bureau USPFO Workshop
    Pacific Northwest region hosts National Guard Bureau USPFO Workshop
    Pacific Northwest region hosts National Guard Bureau USPFO Workshop
    Pacific Northwest region hosts National Guard Bureau USPFO Workshop
    Pacific Northwest region hosts National Guard Bureau USPFO Workshop

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    Pacific Northwest region hosts National Guard Bureau USPFO Workshop

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    TAGS

    modernization
    USPFO
    Defense Acquisitions
    National Guard
    workshop
    Acquisition Workforce Reform

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