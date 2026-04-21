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    18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams [Image 6 of 7]

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    18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Will Cupp, 18th Wing command chief, participates in training with Airmen assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron and Beni, a military working dog, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. MWDs are trained in detection and controlled aggression techniques to support security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 21:58
    Photo ID: 9637112
    VIRIN: 260416-F-LD348-1169
    Resolution: 3493x2324
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams
    18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams
    18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams
    18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams
    18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams
    18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams
    18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams

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    USINDO-PACOM
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    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM

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