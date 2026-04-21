Date Taken: 04.16.2026 Date Posted: 04.22.2026 02:42 Photo ID: 9631533 VIRIN: 260416-F-LD348-1038 Resolution: 6329x4219 Size: 4.46 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

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This work, 18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.