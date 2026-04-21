18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Will Cupp, 18th Wing command chief, poses for a photo with Airmen and a military labor contractor assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. MWDs serve vital roles in base security and demonstrate the importance of having a K-9 unit as part of the team. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)