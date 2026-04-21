U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Will Cupp, 18th Wing command chief, poses for a photo with Airmen and a military labor contractor assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. MWDs serve vital roles in base security and demonstrate the importance of having a K-9 unit as part of the team. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 02:36
|Photo ID:
|9631549
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-LD348-1259
|Resolution:
|5136x3417
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.