18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams

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Zsozso, a U.S. Air Force military working dog assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron, runs toward Chief Master Sgt. Will Cupp, 18th Wing command chief, during training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. MWDs are trained to subdue or deter suspects when necessary. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)