U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Will Cupp, 18th Wing command chief, participates in training with Airmen assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron and Zsozso, a military working dog, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. MWDs dogs play a vital role in installation security. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 02:42
|Photo ID:
|9631534
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-LD348-1082
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.