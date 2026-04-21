18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Will Cupp, 18th Wing command chief, participates in training with Airmen assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron and Zsozso, a military working dog, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. MWDs dogs play a vital role in installation security. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)