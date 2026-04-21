(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Will Cupp, 18th Wing command chief, participates in training with Airmen assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron and Zsozso, a military working dog, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. MWDs dogs play a vital role in installation security. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 02:42
    Photo ID: 9631534
    VIRIN: 260416-F-LD348-1082
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams
    18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams
    18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams
    18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams
    18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams
    18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams
    18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery