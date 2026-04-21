36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia

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Airmen assigned to the 36th Wing Crisis Action Team coordinate response efforts at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, following Super Typhoon Sinlaku. The CAT serves as the central hub for decision-making and mission synchronization in support of Joint Task Force-Micronesia and FEMA-led relief efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin McCormick Jr.)