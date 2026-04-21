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    36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia [Image 4 of 4]

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    36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin McCormick Jr 

    36th Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 36th Wing Crisis Action Team coordinate response efforts at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, following Super Typhoon Sinlaku. The CAT serves as the central hub for decision-making and mission synchronization in support of Joint Task Force-Micronesia and FEMA-led relief efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin McCormick Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 21:07
    Photo ID: 9637009
    VIRIN: 260423-F-VO394-1176
    Resolution: 3838x2703
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kevin McCormick Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia
    36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia
    36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia
    36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia

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    36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia

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