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    36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia [Image 3 of 4]

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    36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin McCormick Jr 

    36th Wing

    Brig. Gen. Dan Cooley, 36th Wing commander, confers with Crisis Action Team members during Typhoon Sinlaku recovery response operations at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The team transitioned from a scheduled exercise to real-world operations, enabling immediate support to Defense Support of Civil Authorities efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin McCormick Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 21:07
    Photo ID: 9637003
    VIRIN: 260423-F-VO394-1114
    Resolution: 5135x3417
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kevin McCormick Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia
    36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia
    36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia
    36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia

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    36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia

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    36th Wing
    natural disaster
    Crisis Action Team
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    TyphoonSinlaklu

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