Brig. Gen. Dan Cooley, 36th Wing commander, confers with Crisis Action Team members during Typhoon Sinlaku recovery response operations at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The team transitioned from a scheduled exercise to real-world operations, enabling immediate support to Defense Support of Civil Authorities efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin McCormick Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 21:07
|Photo ID:
|9637003
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-VO394-1114
|Resolution:
|5135x3417
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kevin McCormick Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia
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