36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia

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Brig. Gen. Dan Cooley, 36th Wing commander, confers with Crisis Action Team members during Typhoon Sinlaku recovery response operations at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The team transitioned from a scheduled exercise to real-world operations, enabling immediate support to Defense Support of Civil Authorities efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin McCormick Jr.)