36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia

Photo By Airman 1st Class Kevin McCormick Jr | Brig. Gen. Dan Cooley, 36th Wing commander, confers with Crisis Action Team members during Typhoon Sinlaku recovery response operations at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The team transitioned from a scheduled exercise to real-world operations, enabling immediate support to Defense Support of Civil Authorities efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin McCormick Jr.) see less | View Image Page

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — As Super Typhoon Sinlaku approached the Marianas, the 36th Wing Crisis Action Team (CAT) was already activated, having stood up days earlier during a scheduled typhoon response exercise with Joint Region Marianas.

What began as a training scenario quickly transitioned into real-world operations, positioning the team to immediately support Defense Support of Civil Authorities efforts with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“The timing reinforced the value of our training,” said Brig. Gen. Dan Cooley, 36th Wing commander. “Our Airmen and joint partners were already working through these exact scenarios. When it became real-world, the team transitioned seamlessly to execution.”

Since activation, the CAT has operated around the clock, serving as the central hub for decision-making, information flow, and mission synchronization across Andersen Air Force Base and the region. Working in direct support of Joint Task Force-Micronesia and the Theater Joint Force Land Component Commander (JFLCC), the 36th Wing integrates closely with joint and interagency partners to ensure support to FEMA remains aligned, timely, and effective in assisting impacted communities across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI).

To enhance recovery operations across the CNMI, the 36th Wing also stood up an Air Mobility Operations Control Center (AMOCC) as part of the CAT to coordinate airlift assets, such as the C-130J, and direct contingency response teams to facilitate FEMA’s response across Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. To date, the wing has facilitated delivery of over 575,704 lbs of vital life-saving food, water, aid supplies and equipment.

“This is a deliberate, fully integrated effort across our team and partners,” said Lt. Col. Charles Glover, 36th Maintenance Group deputy commander and CAT director. “We’re working across the wing and with our joint and interagency partners, including FEMA, to ensure we’re delivering the right capabilities at the right time.”

While the CAT provides direction and coordination, Airmen across the installation are executing those decisions in real time, generating sorties, loading cargo, delivering supplies, and sustaining operations critical to recovery efforts.

“It is inspiring to watch our War-Ready Airmen step up across the formations,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Swistak, 36th Wing command chief. “From the flightline to support functions, they are leading through action, taking care of one another, and ensuring mission success despite challenges.”

Behind the scenes, CAT members continue to maintain situational awareness, manage resources, and coordinate closely through Joint Task Force-Micronesia with FEMA and interagency partners to support lifesaving and life-sustaining operations. Their efforts ensure unity of effort across all agencies involved in the response.

“Our focus remains on supporting FEMA’s priorities and taking care of our people,” Glover said. “That requires constant communication, flexibility, and teamwork, not just within the CAT, but across every unit contributing to this mission.”

As recovery efforts continue, the 36th Wing CAT remains fully engaged, demonstrating the strength of preparation, partnership, and resilience.

“Preparedness and partnerships are what make operations like this successful,” Cooley said. “Working alongside FEMA and our joint partners, our Airmen are delivering support where it’s needed most. This is what readiness looks like for the 36th Wing. It’s about taking care of people, working closely with our partners, and being ready to respond anytime, anywhere.”