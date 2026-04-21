Members of the 36th Wing Crisis Action Team coordinate with joint and interagency partners at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of Federal Emergency Management Agency-led response efforts during Typhoon Sinlaku. The team works around the clock to ensure timely and effective assistance to impacted communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin McCormick Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 21:08
|Photo ID:
|9637000
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-VO394-1019
|Resolution:
|5065x3370
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kevin McCormick Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia
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