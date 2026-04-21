Lt. Col. Charles Glover, 36th Maintenance Group deputy commander and Crisis Action Team director, discusses upcoming operations prior to the daily Commander's Update Brief during Typhoon Sinlaku recovery response efforts at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The team integrates across units and with Joint Task Force-Micronesia to ensure timely, coordinated support to FEMA and affected communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin McCormick Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 21:08
|Photo ID:
|9636996
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-VO394-1010
|Resolution:
|5749x3825
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kevin McCormick Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
36th Wing CAT supports FEMA-led Typhoon Sinlaku response as part of Joint Task Force–Micronesia
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