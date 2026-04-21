A training presentation is displayed on a projector during instruction at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 3, 2026. Recent training alterations emphasize hands-on experience to ensure Airmen are prepared to meet evolving mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Tewes)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 11:21
|Photo ID:
|9635041
|VIRIN:
|260304-F-MF651-1063
|Resolution:
|5881x3282
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 336th Schoolhouse [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Kaleb Tewes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.