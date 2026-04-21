336th Schoolhouse

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A training presentation is displayed on a projector during instruction at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 3, 2026. Recent training alterations emphasize hands-on experience to ensure Airmen are prepared to meet evolving mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Tewes)