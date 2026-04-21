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    336th Schoolhouse [Image 8 of 8]

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    336th Schoolhouse

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Tewes 

    81st Training Wing

    A training presentation is displayed on a projector during instruction at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 3, 2026. Recent training alterations emphasize hands-on experience to ensure Airmen are prepared to meet evolving mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Tewes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 11:21
    Photo ID: 9635041
    VIRIN: 260304-F-MF651-1063
    Resolution: 5881x3282
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 336th Schoolhouse [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Kaleb Tewes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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