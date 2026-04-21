336th Schoolhouse

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U.S. Airman 1st Class Marco Williams, 336th Training Squadron student, works on a computer during technical training at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 3, 2026. The 336th TRS trains airmen in multiple systems such as security management, communications, and computational systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Tewes)