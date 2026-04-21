U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hamand, 336th Training Squadron instructor, reviews the work of Airman Micheal Garcia, 336th TRS student, students in technical training at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 3, 2026. Recent training alterations emphasize hands-on experience to ensure Airmen are prepared to meet evolving mission demands.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Tewes)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 11:21
|Photo ID:
|9635024
|VIRIN:
|260304-F-MF651-1041
|Resolution:
|3929x4846
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 336th Schoolhouse [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Kaleb Tewes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.