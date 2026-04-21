336th Schoolhouse

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hamand, 336th Training Squadron instructor, reviews the work of Airman Micheal Garcia, 336th TRS student, students in technical training at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 3, 2026. Recent training alterations emphasize hands-on experience to ensure Airmen are prepared to meet evolving mission demands.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Tewes)