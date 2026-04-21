U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Lore, 336th Training Squadron instructor, teaches students in technical training at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 3, 2026. The 336th TRS trains airmen in multiple systems such as security management, communications, and computational systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Tewes)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 11:21
|Photo ID:
|9635016
|VIRIN:
|260304-F-MF651-1017
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 336th Schoolhouse [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Kaleb Tewes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.