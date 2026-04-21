336th Schoolhouse

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Lore, 336th Training Squadron instructor, teaches students in technical training at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 3, 2026. The 336th TRS trains airmen in multiple systems such as security management, communications, and computational systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Tewes)