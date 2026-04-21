U.S. Airman 1st Class Marco Williams, 336th Training Squadron student, applies technical skills on a computer during technical training at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 3, 2026. Recent training alterations emphasize hands-on experience to ensure Airmen are prepared to meet evolving mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Tewes)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 11:21
|Photo ID:
|9635038
|VIRIN:
|260304-F-MF651-1059
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 336th Schoolhouse [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Kaleb Tewes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.