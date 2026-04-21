Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey

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Musician 1st Class Dana Dominguez, from San Antonio, Texas, performs a xylophone solo with the U.S. Navy Concert Band at Phillipsburg High School in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, March 3, 2026. The stop was part of the band’s 2026 spring tour across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. The United States Navy Band is based in Washington, D.C., and is the premier musical organization of the U.S. Navy. Each year, the band travels to regions of the country to connect local communities to their U.S. Navy.