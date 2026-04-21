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    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey [Image 6 of 9]

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    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey

    NAVY BAND PERFORMS IN PHILLIPSBURG, NEW JERSEY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Musician 1st Class Dana Dominguez, from San Antonio, Texas, performs a xylophone solo with the U.S. Navy Concert Band at Phillipsburg High School in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, March 3, 2026. The stop was part of the band’s 2026 spring tour across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. The United States Navy Band is based in Washington, D.C., and is the premier musical organization of the U.S. Navy. Each year, the band travels to regions of the country to connect local communities to their U.S. Navy.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 09:47
    Photo ID: 9634761
    VIRIN: 260304-N-OA196-8340
    Resolution: 7196x4797
    Size: 7.8 MB
    Location: NAVY BAND PERFORMS IN PHILLIPSBURG, NEW JERSEY, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy Band performs at Phillipsburg High School
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey

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    U.S. Navy Band
    Concert Band
    2026 tour
    Phillipsburg High School
    Phillipsburg New Jersey

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