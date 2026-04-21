Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey

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The Lehigh Valley Sea Cadet color guard, under the direction of Petty Officer William Lopez, present the colors during the United States Navy Concert Band’s performance of the national anthem March 3, 2026 at Phillipsburg High School in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. The concert was part of the Navy Band’s 2026 spring tour covering four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities.