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    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey [Image 7 of 9]

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    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey

    NAVY BAND PERFORMS IN PHILLIPSBURG, NEW JERSEY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    The U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at Phillipsburg High School in Phillipsburg, New Jersey March 3, 2026. The stop was one of the band’s 2026 tour performances, spanning four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. Public concerts are part of the U.S. Navy Band’s outreach mission, connecting communities across the country with their U.S. Navy.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 09:47
    Photo ID: 9634756
    VIRIN: 260304-N-OA196-8831
    Resolution: 7970x5313
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: NAVY BAND PERFORMS IN PHILLIPSBURG, NEW JERSEY, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy Band performs at Phillipsburg High School
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey

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    U.S. Navy Band
    Concert Band
    2026 tour
    Phillipsburg High School
    Phillipsburg New Jersey

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