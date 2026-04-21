Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey

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The U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at Phillipsburg High School in Phillipsburg, New Jersey March 3, 2026. The stop was one of the band’s 2026 tour performances, spanning four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. Public concerts are part of the U.S. Navy Band’s outreach mission, connecting communities across the country with their U.S. Navy.