Veterans stand to be recognized during the U.S. Navy Concert Band’s performance of “Armed Forces on Parade” March 3, 2026, at Phillipsburg High School in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.The concert was one of the band’s 2026 tour performances, spanning four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 09:47
|Photo ID:
|9634758
|VIRIN:
|260304-N-OA196-7763
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.72 MB
|Location:
|NAVY BAND PERFORMS IN PHILLIPSBURG, NEW JERSEY, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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