U.S. Navy Band performs at Phillipsburg High School

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The United States Navy Concert Band performs at Phillipsburg High School in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, March 3, 2026. The concert was part of the Navy Band’s 2026 spring tour covering four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. The Navy Band regularly tours across the country to connect communities who might not otherwise have contact with the Navy to the Sailors serving around the world on their behalf.