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    U.S. Navy Band performs at Phillipsburg High School [Image 1 of 9]

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    U.S. Navy Band performs at Phillipsburg High School

    PHILLIPSBURG, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    The United States Navy Concert Band performs at Phillipsburg High School in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, March 3, 2026. The concert was part of the Navy Band’s 2026 spring tour covering four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. The Navy Band regularly tours across the country to connect communities who might not otherwise have contact with the Navy to the Sailors serving around the world on their behalf.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 09:47
    Photo ID: 9634755
    VIRIN: 260303-N-OA196-1070
    Resolution: 7854x5236
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: PHILLIPSBURG, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy Band performs at Phillipsburg High School [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy Band performs at Phillipsburg High School
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
    Navy Band performs in Phillipsburg, New Jersey

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