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    CSS-15 Sailors Join Inalåhan Beach Cleanup Efforts [Image 11 of 11]

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    CSS-15 Sailors Join Inalåhan Beach Cleanup Efforts

    GUAM

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Mai 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    260423-N-EH855-1758 INALAHAN, Guam (April 23, 2026) – Sailors and civilians from Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15), pose for a group photo after participating in a beach cleanup following Super Typhoon Sinlaku. CSS-15 and other military commands across Guam are providing vital support to villages and civil authorities, strengthening crisis response and recovery efforts in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 04:36
    Photo ID: 9634474
    VIRIN: 260423-N-EH855-1758
    Resolution: 8179x5448
    Size: 19.63 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CSS-15 Sailors Join Inalåhan Beach Cleanup Efforts [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CSS-15 Sailors Join Inalåhan Beach Cleanup Efforts
    CSS-15 Sailors Join Inalåhan Beach Cleanup Efforts
    CSS-15 Sailors Join Inalåhan Beach Cleanup Efforts
    CSS-15 Sailors Join Inalåhan Beach Cleanup Efforts
    CSS-15 Sailors Join Inalåhan Beach Cleanup Efforts
    CSS-15 Sailors Join Inalåhan Beach Cleanup Efforts
    CSS-15 Sailors Join Inalåhan Beach Cleanup Efforts
    CSS-15 Sailors Join Inalåhan Beach Cleanup Efforts
    CSS-15 Sailors Join Inalåhan Beach Cleanup Efforts
    CSS-15 Sailors Join Inalåhan Beach Cleanup Efforts
    CSS-15 Sailors Join Inalåhan Beach Cleanup Efforts

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Submarine Squadron 15 Supports Inalåhan Recovery Following Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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    TAGS

    Submarine Squadron 15
    community relation
    Inalåhan
    comrel
    Guam
    TyphoonSinlaku

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