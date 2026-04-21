CSS-15 Sailors Join Inalåhan Beach Cleanup Efforts

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260423-N-EH855-1744 INALAHAN, Guam (April 23, 2026) – Sailors assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, participate in a beach cleanup following Super Typhoon Sinlaku. Super Typhoon Sinlaku, a Category 5 storm, moved through Guam and the Northern Marianas islands, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and high seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)