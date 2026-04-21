260423-N-EH855-1744 INALAHAN, Guam (April 23, 2026) – Sailors assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, participate in a beach cleanup following Super Typhoon Sinlaku. Super Typhoon Sinlaku, a Category 5 storm, moved through Guam and the Northern Marianas islands, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and high seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 04:36
|Photo ID:
|9634473
|VIRIN:
|260423-N-EH855-1744
|Resolution:
|7518x5012
|Size:
|16.77 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSS-15 Sailors Join Inalåhan Beach Cleanup Efforts [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Submarine Squadron 15 Supports Inalåhan Recovery Following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
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