Submarine Squadron 15 Supports Inalåhan Recovery Following Super Typhoon Sinlaku

INALÅHAN, Guam (April 23, 2026) — In the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, Sailors assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15), its forward-deployed submarines, and Performance Monitoring Team Detachment Guam partnered with the village of Inalåhan to support recovery efforts, April 23, 2026.



Together with the Mayor’s Office of Inalåhan, the group cleared debris from Surf Side Beach. The cleanup effort reflected the strong bond between the Navy and the people of Guam — a partnership rooted in shared service, mutual support, and a deep commitment to the island community both ashore and at sea.



“Our resilience in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku is a testament to the 'Guam Tough' spirit that binds us. This isn't just about disaster response; it’s about a deep-rooted commitment to our island of Guam,” said Command Master Chief Matt Zwan. “Collaborating with the Mayor’s Office and the people of Inalåhan is at the very soul of our partnership. Being 'Guam Tough' means more than just enduring; it means standing as one, facing the challenge together, and refusing to rest until every corner of our community is recovered and restored.”



Super Typhoon Sinlaku brought destructive winds, storm surge, and flooding across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in mid-April, leaving behind damaged infrastructure, scattered debris, and impacted shorelines. In Inalåhan, the storm’s effects were especially visible along the coastline, where large amounts of debris washed ashore and added to the burden facing local residents and recovery teams.



By joining local leaders and community members in the cleanup effort, Sailors helped ease that burden while restoring part of the island’s natural beauty and reaffirming their connection to the place they call home.



“This is my second tour on Guam, and it’s always meaningful to give back to a community that gives so much to us,” said Logistics Specialist (Submarine) Senior Chief Matt Larson. “Typhoon Sinlaku tested all of us, but it could never break what matters most, which is our resilience and the sense of togetherness that defines this island. We are stronger together, and together we will recover.”



For Sailors stationed in Guam, service extends beyond the pier and the mission. Living and serving on the island means being part of the broader community, building lasting relationships, and stepping forward in times of need. Efforts like the Inalåhan beach cleanup highlight the enduring partnership between the Navy and Guam and underscore a shared commitment to recovery, resilience, and readiness.



CSS-15 and other military commands across Guam are providing vital support to villages and civil authorities, strengthening crisis response and recovery efforts in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. Based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, CSS-15 oversees five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, reaffirming the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2026 Date Posted: 04.23.2026 04:36 Story ID: 563387 Location: GU Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Submarine Squadron 15 Supports Inalåhan Recovery Following Super Typhoon Sinlaku, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.