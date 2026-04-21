260423-N-EH855-1567 INALAHAN, Guam (April 23, 2026) – Machinists Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Brandon Anderson, assigned to the Performance Monitoring Team Guam at Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15), participates in a beach cleanup following Super Typhoon Sinlaku. CSS-15 and other military commands across Guam are providing vital support to villages and civil authorities, strengthening crisis response and recovery efforts in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 04:36
|Photo ID:
|9634469
|VIRIN:
|260423-N-EH855-1567
|Resolution:
|8010x5340
|Size:
|12.77 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSS-15 Sailors Join Inalåhan Beach Cleanup Efforts [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Submarine Squadron 15 Supports Inalåhan Recovery Following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
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