CSS-15 Sailors Join Inalåhan Beach Cleanup Efforts

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260423-N-EH855-1514 INALAHAN, Guam (April 23, 2026) – Legalman 1st Class Audrey Platz, assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15), participates in a beach cleanup following Super Typhoon Sinlaku. CSS-15 and other military commands across Guam are providing vital support to villages and civil authorities, strengthening crisis response and recovery efforts in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)