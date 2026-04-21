310th Space Wing honors founding leaders, preserves legacy

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Retired Col. Roscoe Griffin speaks to a crowd during a memorialization ceremony on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, April 18, 2026. During the ceremony, the road leading to the wing’s headquarters was renamed from Talon Way to Casserino Way in honor of Maj. Gen. Frank Casserino, who was a pivotal figure in the creation of the wing. Griffin was selected, by Casserino, as the first full-time member of the 7th Space Operations Squadron. 7SOPS was the first space operation unit in the Air Force Reserve, and later became part of the 310th Space Group when it was formed in 1997. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marko Salopek)