310th Space Wing honors founding leaders, preserves legacy

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Retired Col. Roscoe Griffin, Col Adam Fisher, the 310th Space Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Francois, the 310th Space Wing command chief, shovel dirt to cover a time capsule during a memorialization ceremony on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, April 18, 2026. During the ceremony, the road leading to the wing’s headquarters was renamed from Talon Way to Casserino Way for Maj. Gen Frank Casserino, who was a pivotal figure in the creation of the wing. The wing’s headquarters building was also renamed the William Bower Building after Col. William Bower, a participant in the Dolittle raid, and commander of the 310th Bombardment Group during WWII.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marko Salopek)