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    310th Space Wing honors founding leaders, preserves legacy [Image 2 of 5]

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    310th Space Wing honors founding leaders, preserves legacy

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marko Salopek 

    310th Space Wing

    Retired Col. Roscoe Griffin, Col Adam Fisher, the 310th Space Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Francois, the 310th Space Wing command chief, shovel dirt to cover a time capsule during a memorialization ceremony on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, April 18, 2026. During the ceremony, the road leading to the wing’s headquarters was renamed from Talon Way to Casserino Way for Maj. Gen Frank Casserino, who was a pivotal figure in the creation of the wing. The wing’s headquarters building was also renamed the William Bower Building after Col. William Bower, a participant in the Dolittle raid, and commander of the 310th Bombardment Group during WWII.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marko Salopek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 17:50
    Photo ID: 9633820
    VIRIN: 260418-F-OH165-1071
    Resolution: 5620x3739
    Size: 6.26 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    310th Space Wing honors founding leaders, preserves legacy
    310th Space Wing honors founding leaders, preserves legacy
    310th Space Wing honors founding leaders, preserves legacy
    310th Space Wing honors founding leaders, preserves legacy
    310th Space Wing honors founding leaders, preserves legacy

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    310th Space Wing honors founding leaders, preserves legacy

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    TAGS

    AFRC
    310th
    Air Force Reserve Command
    310th Space Wing
    310th SW
    Heritage

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