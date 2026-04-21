310th Space Wing honors founding leaders, preserves legacy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Adam Fisher, 310th Space Wing commander, presents a street sign to Joshua Casserino, the son of Maj. Gen. Frank Casserino, during a memorialization ceremony on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, April 18, 2026. During the ceremony, the road leading to the wing’s headquarters was renamed from Talon Way to Casserino Way in honor of Frank Casserino, who was a pivotal figure in the creation of the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marko Salopek)