Col. Adam Fisher, 310th Space Wing commander, presents a street sign to Joshua Casserino, the son of Maj. Gen. Frank Casserino, during a memorialization ceremony on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, April 18, 2026. During the ceremony, the road leading to the wing’s headquarters was renamed from Talon Way to Casserino Way in honor of Frank Casserino, who was a pivotal figure in the creation of the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marko Salopek)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 17:50
|Photo ID:
|9633818
|VIRIN:
|260418-F-OH165-1045
|Resolution:
|4907x3265
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 310th Space Wing honors founding leaders, preserves legacy [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Marko Salopek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
310th Space Wing honors founding leaders, preserves legacy
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