Members of the 310th Space Wing and guest attendees raise their glasses for a ceremonial toast during a memorialization ceremony on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, April 18, 2026. The Doolittle Raiders toast is observed by the wing annually to reaffirm and celebrate the connection to the WWII era 310th Bombardment Group commanded by Col. William Bower, a participant in the Doolittle Raid.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marko Salopek)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 17:50
|Photo ID:
|9633821
|VIRIN:
|260418-F-OH165-1143
|Resolution:
|5904x3928
|Size:
|5.27 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 310th Space Wing honors founding leaders, preserves legacy [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Marko Salopek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
310th Space Wing honors founding leaders, preserves legacy
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