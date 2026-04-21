310th Space Wing honors founding leaders, preserves legacy

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Members of the 310th Space Wing and guest attendees raise their glasses for a ceremonial toast during a memorialization ceremony on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, April 18, 2026. The Doolittle Raiders toast is observed by the wing annually to reaffirm and celebrate the connection to the WWII era 310th Bombardment Group commanded by Col. William Bower, a participant in the Doolittle Raid.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marko Salopek)