22nd CJCS Visits MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River

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U.S Air Force Gen. John D. Caine, right, the 22nd Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, dines with U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 26, and Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Corps Air Station New River, at the chow hall on MCAS New River, North Carolina, April 17, 2026. Gen. Caine visited Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, where he attended a change of command ceremony, engaged with senior leadership, shared a meal with Marines on the air station, and presented coins to recognize excellence and boost morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)