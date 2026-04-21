22nd CJCS Visits MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River

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U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief David L. Isom, the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin Reyes, an aircraft ordnance technician with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365, Marine Aircraft Group 26, Marine Corps Air Station New River, during a group lunch while on a visit with Gen. Caine at MCAS New River, North Carolina, April 17, 2026. Gen. Caine visited Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, where he attended a change of command ceremony, engaged with senior leadership, shared a meal with Marines on the air station, and presented coins to recognize excellence and boost morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)