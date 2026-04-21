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    22nd CJCS Visits MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River [Image 3 of 5]

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    22nd CJCS Visits MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River

    JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S Air Force Gen. John D. Caine, right, the 22nd Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, gives a coin to U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Kelly Arjona, aviation ordnance technician with Marine Corps Air Station New River, before departing MCAS New River, North Carolina, April 17, 2026. Gen. Caine visited Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, where he attended a change of command ceremony, engaged with senior leadership, shared a meal with Marines on the air station, and presented coins to recognize excellence and boost morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 10:31
    Photo ID: 9632276
    VIRIN: 260417-M-MU578-2030
    Resolution: 7607x5074
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 22nd CJCS Visits MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    22nd CJCS Visits MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River
    22nd CJCS Visits MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River
    22nd CJCS Visits MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River
    22nd CJCS Visits MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River
    22nd CJCS Visits MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River

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    CJCS
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    MCAS New River
    Command Joint Chief of Staff

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