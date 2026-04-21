22nd CJCS Visits MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Air Force Gen. John D. Caine, right, the 22nd Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, greets U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas C. Farrington II, left, commanding officer, and Sgt. Maj. Jared B. Game, senior enlisted leader, Marine Corps Air Station New River, during his visit to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River, North Carolina, April 17, 2026. Gen. Caine visited Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, where he attended a change of command ceremony, engaged with senior leadership, shared a meal with Marines on the air station, and presented coins to recognize excellence and boost morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)