22nd CJCS Visits MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River

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U.S Air Force Gen. John D. Caine, right, the 22nd Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, poses for a photo with U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Air Station New River, after presenting each Marine a coin to recognize their hard work before departing MCAS New River, North Carolina, April 17, 2026. Gen. Caine visited Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, where he attended a change of command ceremony, engaged with senior leadership, shared a meal with Marines on the air station, and presented coins to recognize excellence and boost morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)