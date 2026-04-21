Eric Shumate presents Bryan Smith with a gift at his retirement ceremony September 24, 2025. Smith was the outgoing Deputy District Engineer and the Chief of Planning, Programs and Project Management Division, which is the role Shumate is currently serving. Photo by Lawrence Brooks IV.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 09:01
|Photo ID:
|9632087
|VIRIN:
|250924-A-FH863-9746
|Resolution:
|5903x3935
|Size:
|5.17 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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A life of service earns top civilian scholastic honor
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