Date Taken: 06.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2026 09:01 Photo ID: 9632072 VIRIN: 240622-A-A1408-1088 Resolution: 2676x1969 Size: 1.74 MB Location: US

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This work, A life of service earns top civilian scholastic honor [Image 4 of 4], by Diana McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.