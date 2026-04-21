Eric Shumate (gray shirt) prepares to cut lumber while he volunteers building a home for Habitat for Humanity June 22, 2024. Photo by Tim Kurgan.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 09:01
|Photo ID:
|9632072
|VIRIN:
|240622-A-A1408-1088
|Resolution:
|2676x1969
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A life of service earns top civilian scholastic honor [Image 4 of 4], by Diana McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A life of service earns top civilian scholastic honor
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