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    A life of service earns top civilian scholastic honor [Image 1 of 4]

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    A life of service earns top civilian scholastic honor

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Diana McCoy 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Eric Shumate (gray shirt) prepares to cut lumber while he volunteers building a home for Habitat for Humanity June 22, 2024. Photo by Tim Kurgan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 09:01
    Photo ID: 9632072
    VIRIN: 240622-A-A1408-1088
    Resolution: 2676x1969
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A life of service earns top civilian scholastic honor [Image 4 of 4], by Diana McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK
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