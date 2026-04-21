Eric Shumate and his wife, Michelle, pose for a photo the night of the induction ceremony on April 9, 2026. Photo provided by Michelle Shumate.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 09:01
|Photo ID:
|9632076
|VIRIN:
|250409-A-A1408-1089
|Resolution:
|2175x3263
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A life of service earns top civilian scholastic honor [Image 4 of 4], by Diana McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A life of service earns top civilian scholastic honor
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