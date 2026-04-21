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    A life of service earns top civilian scholastic honor [Image 2 of 4]

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    A life of service earns top civilian scholastic honor

    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Diana McCoy 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Eric Shumate and his wife, Michelle, pose for a photo the night of the induction ceremony on April 9, 2026. Photo provided by Michelle Shumate.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 09:01
    Photo ID: 9632076
    VIRIN: 250409-A-A1408-1089
    Resolution: 2175x3263
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A life of service earns top civilian scholastic honor [Image 4 of 4], by Diana McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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