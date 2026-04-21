Eric Shumate grills hot dogs for the annual Employee Appreciation Cookout. Photo by Lawrence Brooks IV.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 09:01
|Photo ID:
|9632083
|VIRIN:
|251218-A-FH863-1344
|Resolution:
|4721x3900
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A life of service earns top civilian scholastic honor [Image 4 of 4], by Diana McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A life of service earns top civilian scholastic honor
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