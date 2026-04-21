Date Taken: 12.18.2025 Date Posted: 04.22.2026 09:01 Photo ID: 9632083 VIRIN: 251218-A-FH863-1344 Resolution: 4721x3900 Size: 1.95 MB Location: US

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This work, A life of service earns top civilian scholastic honor [Image 4 of 4], by Diana McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.