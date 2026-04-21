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    A life of service earns top civilian scholastic honor [Image 4 of 4]

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    A life of service earns top civilian scholastic honor

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Diana McCoy 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Eric Shumate grills hot dogs for the annual Employee Appreciation Cookout. Photo by Lawrence Brooks IV.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 09:01
    Photo ID: 9632083
    VIRIN: 251218-A-FH863-1344
    Resolution: 4721x3900
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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