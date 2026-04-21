18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Will Cupp, 18th Wing command chief, participates in training with Airmen assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron and Beni, a military working dog, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. MWDs are trained in detection and controlled aggression techniques to support security operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)