U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Will Cupp, 18th Wing command chief, participates in training with Airmen assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron and Beni, a military working dog, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. MWDs are trained in detection and controlled aggression techniques to support security operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 02:42
|Photo ID:
|9631540
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-LD348-1168
|Resolution:
|4473x2976
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Wing command chief trains with military working dog teams [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.