Guam Air National Guard leaders visit Airmen at Green Waste Sites, post- Typhoon Sinlaku

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Guam Air National Guard Col. Veronica Reyes, commander, 254th Air Base Group, and Senior Airman Victoria Palacios, 254th Force Support Squadron, discuss the process for green waste disposal in Talofofo, Guam, April 21, 2026. Guam National Guard members were activated to assist local government agencies and the community with recovery efforts following the passing of Typhoon Sinlaku. (Guam Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Natasha Ninete)