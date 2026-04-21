Guam Air National Guard leaders visit Airmen at Green Waste Sites, post- Typhoon Sinlaku

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Guam National Guard Lt. Col. Victor Balajadia, director of staff, Guam Air National Guard, shakes hands with Guam National Guard members in Inalahan, Guam, April 21, 2026. Guam National Guard members were activated to assist local government agencies and the community with recovery efforts following the passing of Typhoon Sinlaku. (Guam Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Natasha Ninete)