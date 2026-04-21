Guam Air National Guard leaders visit Airmen at Green Waste Sites, post- Typhoon Sinlaku

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Guam Air National Guard Senior Airman Victoria Palacios, services journeyman, 254th Force Support Squadron, Guam Air National Guard, directs a resident to the green waste dump site in Talofofo, Guam, April 21, 2026. Guam National Guard members were activated to assist local government agencies and the community with recovery efforts following the passing of Typhoon Sinlaku. (Guam Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Natasha Ninete)