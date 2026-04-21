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    Guam Air National Guard leaders visit Airmen at Green Waste Sites, post- Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 3 of 6]

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    Guam Air National Guard leaders visit Airmen at Green Waste Sites, post- Typhoon Sinlaku

    GUAM

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Natasha Ninete 

    Guam National Guard

    Guam Air National Guard Senior Airman Victoria Palacios, services journeyman, 254th Force Support Squadron, Guam Air National Guard, explains the process used at a green waste site to leaders of the Guam Air National Guard in Talofofo, Guam, April 21, 2026. Guam National Guard members were activated to assist local government agencies and the community with recovery efforts following the passing of Typhoon Sinlaku. (Guam Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Natasha Ninete)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 00:13
    Photo ID: 9631414
    VIRIN: 260421-Z-NN671-1021
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Guam Air National Guard leaders visit Airmen at Green Waste Sites, post- Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 6 of 6], by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Guam Air National Guard leaders visit Airmen at Green Waste Sites, post- Typhoon Sinlaku
    Guam Air National Guard leaders visit Airmen at Green Waste Sites, post- Typhoon Sinlaku
    Guam Air National Guard leaders visit Airmen at Green Waste Sites, post- Typhoon Sinlaku
    Guam Air National Guard leaders visit Airmen at Green Waste Sites, post- Typhoon Sinlaku
    Guam Air National Guard leaders visit Airmen at Green Waste Sites, post- Typhoon Sinlaku
    Guam Air National Guard leaders visit Airmen at Green Waste Sites, post- Typhoon Sinlaku

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