Guam Air National Guard leaders visit Airmen at Green Waste Sites, post- Typhoon Sinlaku

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Guam Air National Guard Senior Airman Palacios, services journeyman, 254th Force Support Squadron, Guam Air National Guard, checks in a resident at the green waste dump site in Talofofo, Guam, April 21, 2026. Guam National Guard members were activated to assist local government agencies and the community with recovery efforts following the passing of Typhoon Sinlaku. (Guam Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Natasha Ninete)