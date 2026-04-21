Guam Air National Guard Senior Airman Palacios, services journeyman, 254th Force Support Squadron, Guam Air National Guard, checks in a resident at the green waste dump site in Talofofo, Guam, April 21, 2026. Guam National Guard members were activated to assist local government agencies and the community with recovery efforts following the passing of Typhoon Sinlaku. (Guam Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Natasha Ninete)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 00:13
|Photo ID:
|9631415
|VIRIN:
|260421-Z-NN671-1023
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Air National Guard leaders visit Airmen at Green Waste Sites, post- Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 6 of 6], by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.