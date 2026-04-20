U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Hicock, 20th Fighter Wing commander, provides remarks during the 2026 Shaw Air Force Base Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) campaign kick-off event at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, April 13, 2026. Hicock emphasized how AFAF contributes to resiliency and lethality within the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nyanda Walker-Potts).
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 11:22
|Photo ID:
|9629248
|VIRIN:
|260413-F-PK737-1042
|Resolution:
|4203x2563
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weasels Give Back: Shaw Launches 2026 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nyanda Walker-Potts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Weasels Give Back: Shaw Launches 2026 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign
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