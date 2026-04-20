Weasels Give Back: Shaw Launches 2026 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign

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U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Hicock, 20th Fighter Wing commander, provides remarks during the 2026 Shaw Air Force Base Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) campaign kick-off event at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, April 13, 2026. Hicock emphasized how AFAF contributes to resiliency and lethality within the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nyanda Walker-Potts).