Weasels Give Back: Shaw Launches 2026 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Griste, 20th Fighter Wing command chief, provides remarks during the 2026 Shaw Air Force Base Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) campaign kick-off event at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, April 13, 2026. AFAF raises money for four charities that specifically aid Airmen and Guardians, retirees and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nyanda Walker-Potts).