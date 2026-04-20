(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Weasels Give Back: Shaw Launches 2026 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Weasels Give Back: Shaw Launches 2026 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Griste, 20th Fighter Wing command chief, provides remarks during the 2026 Shaw Air Force Base Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) campaign kick-off event at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, April 13, 2026. AFAF raises money for four charities that specifically aid Airmen and Guardians, retirees and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nyanda Walker-Potts).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 11:22
    Photo ID: 9629247
    VIRIN: 260413-F-PK737-1025
    Resolution: 4023x2597
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weasels Give Back: Shaw Launches 2026 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nyanda Walker-Potts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Weasels Give Back: Shaw Launches 2026 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign
    Weasels Give Back: Shaw Launches 2026 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign
    Weasels Give Back: Shaw Launches 2026 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Weasels Give Back: Shaw Launches 2026 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    20th Fighter Wing
    resiliency
    Air Force Assisstance Fund

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery